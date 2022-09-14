Warming through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies prevailed again on Wednesday with high temps cracking into the lower 80s for the first time since last week. A slow, steady warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Highs will rise to the upper 80s on Friday and will flirt with 90 through the weekend and into next week. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s, and humidity will be more noticeable over the weekend. Rain chances are slim through the next seven days.

