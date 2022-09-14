Birthday Club
Warming through the weekend

14 First Alert 9/14 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies prevailed again on Wednesday with high temps cracking into the lower 80s for the first time since last week. A slow, steady warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Highs will rise to the upper 80s on Friday and will flirt with 90 through the weekend and into next week. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s, and humidity will be more noticeable over the weekend. Rain chances are slim through the next seven days.

Chelsea Poiles.
Michael Green
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
Richard Maike.
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
14 First Alert 9/14 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/14
9/13 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
