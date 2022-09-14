USI soccer goalkeeper Maya Etienne named OVC Goalkeeper of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer senior goalkeeper Maya Etienne has been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week.

The OVC’s weekly accolades are voted upon by the league’s communications directors.

In two road matches last week, Etienne continued her strong senior season in goal for the Screaming Eagles. Etienne made five saves on eight shots faced in USI’s 2-0 win at Chicago State last Friday, earning her fourth shutout of the season and the 33rd clean sheet of her career.

Etienne went on to make six saves against seven shots on goal last Sunday at Purdue Fort Wayne. The six saves matched a season-high for Etienne, who has also played every minute in goal this season for USI.

For the season, Etienne ranks first in the Ohio Valley Conference in goals against average (0.43), shutouts (4), and save percentage (.900).

The honor is USI’s second OVC weekly award winner of the season, as freshman midfielder Peyton Murphy (Bargersville, Indiana) was named the OVC Offensive Player of the Week on August 30.

Etienne and the Screaming Eagles are 3-2-2 on the season and will embark to Morehead, Kentucky on Sunday afternoon to battle the Morehead State University Eagles (3-4-1) in their OVC opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT and can be seen live on ESPN+.

