USI baseball set to host CureFA exhibition game in October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting its third annual CureFA exhibition baseball game at 2 p.m. on October 22 at Bosse Field to raise money to benefit the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA).

USI head baseball coach Tracy Archuleta’s son lives with FA. Coach Archuleta started the benefit exhibition game in 2018 when his son, Sam Archuleta, was diagnosed.

FA is a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United States. Most individuals have onset symptoms of FA between the ages of 5 and 18 years, but can occur anytime during adulthood. The Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance is supporting research that will improve the quality and length of life for those diagnosed with FA and will lead to treatments that eliminate its symptoms.

In two games, USI baseball has raised $86 thousand for CureFA. The goal for this year’s matchup against Kent State University is to reach $100 thousand.

“In 2018 we had Indiana in and we raised $36 thousand, and then we had Notre Dame in the following year and raised a little bit over $40 thousand,” Coach Archuleta said.

The special twist this year is that Sam is now a Freshman at USI.

“People are amazing, the fact that they show out every year is awesome,” Sam Archuleta said.

“You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Coach Archuleta said. “Being thankful for the step you can make, that’s the big thing, and hopefully we can find a cure and hopefully we’re a big part of it in the Evansville community.”

Tickets for the West Side Nut Club #CureFA exhibition baseball game between USI and Kent State University are on sale at USI Athletics and all Banterra Bank Evansville/Newburgh locations. Fans also can purchase tickets online here.

The ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The game will preview the 2023 USI Screaming Eagles, who will be concluding their fall workouts after a 21-28 mark in 2022.

USI is in the process of transitioning to the NCAA Division I after dominating Division II the last 16 year with two national championships and five NCAA II Midwest Regional titles under the direction of Head Coach Tracy Archuleta. Archuleta is in his 17th season at the helm and has a 527-313 (.635) and directed the Eagles to both of their national championships.

Kent State, who is under the direction of new Head Coach Jeff Duncan, was 24-29 before ending the season in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

