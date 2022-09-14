Birthday Club
Self-defense experts share tips after reports of attempted kidnappings

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With a recent kidnapping attempt in Evansville, 14 News spoke with a martial arts instructor about how you can defend yourself if you’re ever attacked.

Cheryl Brice of Brice’s ATA has been teaching martial arts for decades.

She said that if you find yourself under attack one of your best techniques she knows is yelling.

“When you start to create a commotion, people start to look,” she explained.

She said your attacker doesn’t want to be recognized, and yelling can also attract help.

Brice also explained that there’s a strong chance that the attacker picked you as a target because they believed they could overpower you.

“[Yelling and screaming] might change their mindset right there that you’re not the passive person they thought they could subdue and abduct,” she said.

As you yell, she said you always have to fight back. She said your chances of surviving depend on it.

Brice is an eighth degree black belt, but she explained that fighting back doesn’t require any particular skill. She said you just need to hit your attacker and do whatever you can to stop them or get away from them.

She said on Saturday, they’ll have the grand opening of their new location, and she’s hosting a free self-defense class at 1 p.m. if you’re looking to learn some basics.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

