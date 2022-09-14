Princeton couple attending Queen Elizabeth II’s procession

LONDON, Eng. (WFIE) - Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be transported through London to Westminster Hall Wednesday.

There will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to the hall in just a few hours.

Her coffin will lie in state there over the next several days.

A Tri-State couple has made their way to London.

They tell us they will be at the procession.

They’ll join us live later this morning to give us a sense of the feelings there in the United Kingdom.

