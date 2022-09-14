Princeton couple attending Queen Elizabeth II’s procession
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONDON, Eng. (WFIE) - Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be transported through London to Westminster Hall Wednesday.
There will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to the hall in just a few hours.
Her coffin will lie in state there over the next several days.
A Tri-State couple has made their way to London.
They tell us they will be at the procession.
They’ll join us live later this morning to give us a sense of the feelings there in the United Kingdom.
