Princeton couple attending Queen Elizabeth II’s procession

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONDON, Eng. (WFIE) - Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be transported through London to Westminster Hall Wednesday.

There will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to the hall in just a few hours.

Her coffin will lie in state there over the next several days.

A Tri-State couple has made their way to London.

They tell us they will be at the procession.

They’ll join us live later this morning to give us a sense of the feelings there in the United Kingdom.

