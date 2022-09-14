Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they’re looking for three men after a shooting on East Maryland Street Near North First Avenue in Evansville.
Police say they found a man with two gunshot wounds screaming for help early Wednesday morning.
We’re told he was taken to the hospital for what is expected to be non-life-threatening injuries.
They say they have a K9 tracking the suspects.
We’ll bring you updates as they come in.
