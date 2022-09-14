Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they’re looking for three men after a shooting on East Maryland Street Near North First Avenue in Evansville.

Police say they found a man with two gunshot wounds screaming for help early Wednesday morning.

We’re told he was taken to the hospital for what is expected to be non-life-threatening injuries.

They say they have a K9 tracking the suspects.

We’ll bring you updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
Richard Maike.
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme
Steven Kinslow.
Woman shot in Evansville, suspect in custody

Latest News

Cody Cowan.
Man facing charges after hit and run
Princeton couple attending Queen Elizabeth II’s procession
Princeton couple attending Queen Elizabeth II’s procession
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/14
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Princeton couple attending Queen Elizabeth II’s procession
Princeton couple attending Queen Elizabeth II’s procession