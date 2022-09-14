Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they’re looking for three men after a shooting on East Maryland Street Near North First Avenue in Evansville.

Police say they found a man with two gunshot wounds screaming for help early Wednesday morning.

We’re told he was taken to the hospital for what is expected to be non-life-threatening injuries.

They say they have a K9 tracking the suspects.

We’ll bring you updates as they come in.

