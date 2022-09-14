Birthday Club
Plans announced for shifting food hall locations in Evansville
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are plans for a new food hall concept in Evansville.

Business partners Augie Carington and Jacob Vanhooser have set their sights on a former auto service building at Main and Ninth Streets, behind the Civic Center.

Food halls usually contain booths occupied by local entrepreneurs and a large communal seating area.

Carington and Vanhooser say food halls are common in larger cities, and are like mall food courts but trendier.

Their plan is to have roughly six food and drink vendors with a goal to be open by spring 2023.

