Last Market on Main of the year set for Wednesday

Last Market on Main of the year set for Wednesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the last Market on Main for the 2022 season.

The market features local goods and food downtown.

It has been going strong, having operated every Wednesday since June this year.

You still have time to get in on the action.

The market is open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s on Main Street right outside the Ford Center.

