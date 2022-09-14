Last Market on Main of the year set for Wednesday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the last Market on Main for the 2022 season.

The market features local goods and food downtown.

It has been going strong, having operated every Wednesday since June this year.

You still have time to get in on the action.

The market is open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s on Main Street right outside the Ford Center.

