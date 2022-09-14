Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

Jackie Young in Game 2 of WNBA finals
Jackie Young in Game 2 of WNBA finals(Las Vegas Aces Twitter)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces secured A 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals following an 85-71 victory in Game two Tuesday night.

They won 67-64 in Game one on Sunday, the first WNBA Finals win in Aces franchise history.

[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]

[Previous: Jackie Young hits buzzer beater; Team leads WNBA playoffs]

Both teams will square off again in Game 3 on Thursday night.

Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Steven Kinslow.
Woman shot in Evansville, suspect in custody
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
Richard Maike.
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme

Latest News

Henderson Board lowers real property tax rate, passes first reading of new entertainment district
Crash at Franklin and Fulton
Driver hurt in hit and run crash, man detained near scene
Owensboro Parks and Recreation offering new E-sports league
Owensboro Parks and Recreation offering new E-sports league
Cancer survivor runs 5K with one lung
Cancer survivor with one lung runs 5K to raise money for school