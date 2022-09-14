Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces secured A 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals following an 85-71 victory in Game two Tuesday night.
They won 67-64 in Game one on Sunday, the first WNBA Finals win in Aces franchise history.
[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]
[Previous: Jackie Young hits buzzer beater; Team leads WNBA playoffs]
Both teams will square off again in Game 3 on Thursday night.
Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CST.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.