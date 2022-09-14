Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces secured A 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals following an 85-71 victory in Game two Tuesday night.

They won 67-64 in Game one on Sunday, the first WNBA Finals win in Aces franchise history.

Both teams will square off again in Game 3 on Thursday night.

Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CST.

