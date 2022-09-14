Indiana Latino Institute holds education summit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Latino Institute held its 11th education summit.

This is the first time the summit was held in Evansville where they had close to 500 Latino high schoolers.

The Indiana Latino Institute held several workshops and college fairs to offer high school students support as they seek a secondary education.

The workshops focused on financial aid assistance, how to apply to colleges, and conversations with first year Latino college students.

“This calls for an action, an immediate action. That we need to get resources to our Latino students, our high school students, so they don’t miss the opportunity to access to their education,” said President and CEO of Indiana Latino Institute Marlene Dotson. “Education is the power to end poverty, and we are here doing this.”

Dotson says the summit doesn’t end here.

The institute will keep in contact with the students and coach them through the college application process.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.