Holiday Word giving free 2023 season passes for 4 & 5 year olds

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World has launched something new for the 2023 season.

They will offer free Pre-K Season passes for four and five-year-old children.

“This might be the biggest ‘freebie’ at Holiday World since Free Unlimited Soft Drinks were added in 2000,” says 4th Generation Owner, Lauren Crosby. “We’re a family park, and the Pre-K pass is just the beginning of the value we’re adding to our Season Pass Lineup this year. We have three different types of Pass, each with different perks, so families can pick the price and perks that suits them best.”

Children must be four or five years old when their Season Pass is processed for the season; age-confirming documents, such as a birth certificate or green card, are required.

Click here for more information.

“We’re a family park,” adds Crosby. “We want to make it easier for families to enjoy their time here, and the Pre-K Pass, along with our new Season Pass perks, is going to be an amazing value for families. We’re proud to say that Holiday World will now be known for Free Parking, Free Sunscreen, Free Soft Drinks, and Free Pre-K Passes!”

Splashin’ Safari is open on weekends through September 18.

Holiday World will remain open through October 30. Happy Halloween Weekends begin on September 24.

