Henderson man accepts plea deal in child rape case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man has pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor.

Robert Benningfield, 52, was arrested in September of last year and charged with First Degree Rape of a victim under the age of 12.

He had been held on a $10,000 cash bond, but was released a few hours after he was booked.

Records show a trial was supposed to start Friday, but court officials say the plea deal was reached on Monday.

Sentencing is now set for October 17. Officials say it’s a recommended five year sentence.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.