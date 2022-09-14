Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson man accepts plea deal in child rape case

Robert Benningfield
Robert Benningfield(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man has pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor.

Robert Benningfield, 52, was arrested in September of last year and charged with First Degree Rape of a victim under the age of 12.

He had been held on a $10,000 cash bond, but was released a few hours after he was booked.

Records show a trial was supposed to start Friday, but court officials say the plea deal was reached on Monday.

Sentencing is now set for October 17. Officials say it’s a recommended five year sentence.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Richard Maike.
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme

Latest News

EPD Detective honored by Sheriff Wedding
EPD Detective given award for role in capture of Casey White
Market on Main.
Market on Main comes to close for 2022 summer season
Kenneth Gibbs.
Harbor House shooting suspect has court hearing
King Charles at Queen's procession
Princeton couple attends Queen Elizabeth II’s procession