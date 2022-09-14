Henderson Board lowers real property tax rate, passes first reading of new entertainment district

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, and discussed a variety of topics.

Among them, the board finalized its ad valorem tax rates, lowering the real property rate by 3 percent to 47.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 49 cents.

The personal property rate and motor vehicle/watercraft rates were left unchanged at 73 cents per $100 and 39.27 cents per $100, respectively.

The 2022 tax bill will be due in full by Jan. 4, 2023. Payment prior to the end of the business day on Nov. 15, 2022, will result in a 1 percent discount.

The commissioners also passed first reading of an ordinance to establish The Sunset District in downtown Henderson following a presentation by City Attorney Dawn S. Kelsey about what will be required to set up and maintain the entertainment destination district.

The district will generally allow the presence of alcoholic beverages in the public right-of-way within its boundaries during designated special events.

Also at the meeting, the commission:

--Finalized ordinances accepting public way improvements (streets, curbs and gutters) in Canoe Creek II, Section 2, and River’s Edge, Section 1.

--Finalized ordinances amending the pay plan and budget to allow for a shift differential at 911 Emergency Communications and reclassifying the chief engineer at Henderson Water Utility to a contract position.

--Passed first reading of ordinances accepting public way improvements (sidewalks) in Canoe Creek II, Section 2, amending provisions for accessory buildings and adding a new zoning area called Residential Subdivided Manufactured Home District (R-SMH).

--Approved a municipal order for a mortgage and assignment of rents for Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club Great Futures with Field and Main Bank, for which the City is designated as third party.

--Heard a one-year progress report about the Nu-Works program working to revitalize the East End neighborhood.

--Approved the reappointment of Darlene Marshall-Ware to the Henderson-Henderson County Human Rights Commission.

--On a consent agenda, passed one set of minutes, authorized participation in the Kentucky Litter Abatement Program and authorized a Airport Improvement Program grant application for the Henderson City-County Airport.

The date for the next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Sept. 27, 3 p.m. It will take place in the third-floor Assembly Room of the Henderson Municipal Center.

There will be a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m., to evaluate sanitation services and operations along with a special meeting.

