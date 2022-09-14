EPD looking for SUV in connection to trailer thefts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department are asking for your help with identifying an SUV involved in several thefts.
They say EPD is part of a joint investigation with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office to find a GMC Yukon between the years 1999 to 2006.
Authorities believe the SUV has been involved in multiple trailer thefts and may have ties to Kentucky.
Officials say the suspect is a man that is often shirtless and wears a ski mask.
EPD says the trailers have been stolen during both day and night.
The Yukon is said to have a basketball-sized dent on the rear passenger side split door.
Authorities also say the GMC Yukon has been photographed with both stock and after-market rims/wheels.
Evansville trailer owners are advised to keep all trailers secured and consider attaching GPS tracking devices.
If you have any information regarding the GMC Yukon, call EPD at 812-436-7967 or 812-436-7991.
