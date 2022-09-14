Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD Detective given award for role in capture of Casey White

EPD Detective honored by Sheriff Wedding
EPD Detective honored by Sheriff Wedding(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, Sheriff Wedding recognized several Deputies and Confinement Officers during their awards and promotions ceremony.

Evansville Police say among those honored was their Detective Darren Richardson.

Sheriff Wedding awarded Detective Richardson the Sheriff’s Appreciation Award for his role in helping with the capture of nationwide fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.

Authorities say Detective Richardson, assigned to the auto theft division, was following up on a potential tip of the fugitives possibly holing up in Evansville and in possession of a gray Cadillac.

They say Richardson found the suspected car and relayed information to members of the US Marshals Taskforce.

Police say a short time after Marshals arrived on scene, Casey and Vicky White tried to get away.

After a brief chase, their car crashed.

Authorities say Vicky died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Casey was caught and turned over to Alabama authorities after a short stay in Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Richard Maike.
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme

Latest News

Market on Main.
Market on Main comes to close for 2022 summer season
Kenneth Gibbs.
Harbor House shooting suspect has court hearing
Robert Benningfield
Henderson man accepts plea deal in child rape case
King Charles at Queen's procession
Princeton couple attends Queen Elizabeth II’s procession