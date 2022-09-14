Birthday Club
Driver hurt in hit and run crash, man detained near scene

Crash at Franklin and Fulton
Crash at Franklin and Fulton
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a crash Tuesday just before 7 p.m. in Evansville.

It happened at Franklin and Fulton. Dispatchers say it was a hit and run.

There was an ambulance on scene for one of the drivers.

Officials say a man was detained not far from the scene at Franklin and First.

Our crew is working to get more information.

