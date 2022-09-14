Driver hurt in hit and run crash, man detained near scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a crash Tuesday just before 7 p.m. in Evansville.
It happened at Franklin and Fulton. Dispatchers say it was a hit and run.
There was an ambulance on scene for one of the drivers.
Officials say a man was detained not far from the scene at Franklin and First.
Our crew is working to get more information.
