City of Henderson moves forward on Sunset District initiative

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s worked in Owensboro with Friday after 5, and now people in Henderson are looking to bring it to their city.

During their monthly meeting, City of Henderson Attorney Dawn Kelsey made a presentation regarding a proposed special event plan for the city to adopt.

The gears are beginning to turn on the proposed “Sunset District,” which is named after the city’s iconic sunsets.

“We have tons of events and things that go on in downtown Henderson, we should look into what other communities are doing to grow their tourism and things like that,” said Homer’s BBQ and Hometown Roots Casey Todd. “I think it will be a great opportunity for the community.”

Getting people downtown is what Todd sees as a point of importance.

“Foot traffic in the downtown area that’s what we’re into it for, we think that it’ll definitely bring people downtown and help promote some of the events that go on,” Todd said.

The Sunset District will be a boundary that stretches from Washington Street to Third Street. Vertically, it will stretch from Water Street to Elm Street.

During special events, this boundary would allow visitors participating in the event to walk around with their alcoholic beverages.

“To go out and mingle, whether there’s music going on, there’s a nice sunset getting ready to happen, if you want to go down to the river and just watch the boat traffic, got lots of opportunity now to do that,” said City of Henderson Public Information Officer Donna Stinnett.

Stinnett hopes the initiative can start by November in time for “Art Hop.”

The next step is approval on the second reading from the city council. From that point, they need a safety walk-through from the state to ensure the boundaries are safe for the event.

Afterward, they will wait on a license approval from the ABC board in Kentucky.

“It’s just a way to generate more entertainment, activity, vibrancy in your downtown, especially in the evening hours,” Stinnett said.

“We have, and especially the city officials, and a lot of people have put a lot of time and effort into this, and made it the most beneficial for the community, but also the business owners as well,” Todd said.

The streets involved will not be closed down for the special events, Stinnett said.

The city hopes the event will bring increased foot traffic and business to the downtown Henderson area.

