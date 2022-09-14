Birthday Club
Bright Skies, Less Breezy

14 First Alert 9/14
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warming trend begins today that will feature dry weather and a return of mid-summer temps by the end of the week. Sunny and comfortable humidity as high temps climb above normal in the mid-80s. Tonight, moonlit skies and not as cool as lows drop to 60-degrees.

Thursday, sunny and slightly warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night, clear as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, sunny and warmer as high temps climb to 90-degrees.

