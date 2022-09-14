Birthday Club
Asphalt resurfacing for US 431/Frederica Street to begin Thursday

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet say crews will be out on Frederica Street for asphalt resurfacing.

They say that will begin at the north end of Panther Creek Bridge and will extend north to the US 60 overpass.

Crews will begin addressing base failures at US 431/Frederica Street on Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officials say the contractor plans to pave at night.

Paving will begin Sunday, September 25.

Officials say crews plan to address middle turn lanes and median areas as well as off/on ramps at US 60 onto Frederica Street.

Work is expected to last between two to three weeks.

KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and use safe driving habits when traveling through the work zone.

