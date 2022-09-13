Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The city of Evansville settled a lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash in 2017. The city council approved over a million dollars to settle the suit filed by one survivor.

A man is facing several charges after authorities say he shot a woman in Evansville. We’re told the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Britain continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Thousands of people are paying their condolences to the late queen. She’s currently lying in state at St. Giles Cathedral.

A traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. A section of Weinbach Avenue will close today as authorities continue to investigate the deadly house explosion.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.