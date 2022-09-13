Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Trial set for man accused of murder in Evansville shooting

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has been set for an Evansville man accused of murder.

Vanderburgh County deputies say Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. shot and killed James C. McClearn.

They say that happened in the 5900 block of Maggie Valley Drive in July.

[Affidavit reveals motive for deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.]

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect knocked on the door, asked for a person inside the house, and then shot the victim.

Authorities say Kiper told them he killed McClernon because he was a sex offender.

They say he told them his actions were justified.

[Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say]

Kiper pled not guilty in the case.

His trial is set to start on January 30, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
Steven Kinslow
Woman shot in Evansville, suspect in custody
Arcinial Watt
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
EPD investigating two home break-ins
Left: Jose Garcia. Right: Sindy Hernandez-Santos.
Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested

Latest News

GRADD getting $17M to rehabilitate Green River’s Rockport railroad bridge
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Skyline Drive closing for paving
DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu
DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu