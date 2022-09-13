Trial set for man accused of murder in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has been set for an Evansville man accused of murder.

Vanderburgh County deputies say Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. shot and killed James C. McClearn.

They say that happened in the 5900 block of Maggie Valley Drive in July.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect knocked on the door, asked for a person inside the house, and then shot the victim.

Authorities say Kiper told them he killed McClernon because he was a sex offender.

They say he told them his actions were justified.

Kiper pled not guilty in the case.

His trial is set to start on January 30, 2023.

