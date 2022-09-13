Birthday Club
Sunny skies continue

9/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Yesterday was absolutely beautiful, and today will be much of the same. However, summer is not done with us quite yet. Things heat back up by the end of the week.

High pressure dominates our forecast this week, which means mostly sunny and dry weather through the next seven days. The only major changes will be to our wind direction, and as a result, our temperatures.

We are once again starting the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning, but once the sun rises, our temperatures will quickly begin to climb out of the 50s and through the 60s. We will reach the mid 70s by about lunchtime, then top out in the low 80s this afternoon.

As we approach sunset this evening, our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s. Tonight will be clear and calm. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny and just a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. By Thursday, the high pressure system bringing us all this sunshine slowly slides east of the Tri-State. Our skies will remain clear, but our winds will start to shift around and pull warmer air up from the south. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday, but as that flow of warm air continues, our temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend and into the start of next week.

