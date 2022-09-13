Birthday Club
Owensboro Parks and Recreation offering new E-sports league

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Parks and Recreation will offer a new e-sports league.

GG Leagues is a national E-sports competition platform.

Players will register through GG Leagues and represent Owensboro Parks and Recreation, competing against other players.

Games offered:

Madden 22 for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5

Rocket League (1v1, 3v3) for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch

Fortnite (Solos, Duos) for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online Subscription

Super Smash Bros for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online Subscription

This is a six week league with two weeks of postseason play.

The league launches week of October 3 through the week of November 14. Registration is now open. The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 28. Season Pass Price- $40 per person.

Age Divisions:  Youth: 8-12   Teen: 13-18   Adult: 18 Years and older

