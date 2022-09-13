Owensboro nonprofit helping people transition out of homelessness

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Transitioning out of homelessness is not easy.

An Owensboro nonprofit is working to take some of the pressure away.

A Simple Path collects used furniture and other home goods and gives them to people moving out of local homeless shelters.

Kim Jagoe, a leader with the group, tells us through this difficult process, every bit of help goes a long way.

“It takes a lot of work away from the shelter directors, who are doing everything they can. Once they do get someone in a position where they can get them an apartment, then finding the stuff they need to move into it, they don’t have worry about it anymore,” said Jagoe.

