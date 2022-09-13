Birthday Club
Owensboro nonprofit helping people transition out of homelessness

By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Transitioning out of homelessness is not easy.

An Owensboro nonprofit is working to take some of the pressure away.

A Simple Path collects used furniture and other home goods and gives them to people moving out of local homeless shelters.

Kim Jagoe, a leader with the group, tells us through this difficult process, every bit of help goes a long way.

“It takes a lot of work away from the shelter directors, who are doing everything they can. Once they do get someone in a position where they can get them an apartment, then finding the stuff they need to move into it, they don’t have worry about it anymore,” said Jagoe.

Click here to learn more about A Simple Path.

