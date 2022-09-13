Madisonville Police Department hiring 911 dispatchers

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Madisonville Police Department Emergency Communications Center say they are looking for 911 dispatchers.

They say applications are open to anyone interested in fulfilling the job’s duties.

Officials say dispatchers play a very important role in the safety of the community.

MPD 911 supervisor, Chris King, says dispatchers are the first contact for community members when they are in need.

”I mean when citizens call with an emergency we’re the first ones to answer the phone,” said King.

King says anyone who can multi-task, stay calm under pressure and has the willingness to do the job should apply.

”It’s a role ya know God put me in,” said King. “Ya know it’s one of them roles where it takes a special person to be there. You kinda have to be called for that position.”

According to officials, applicants must have the following requirements to apply:

You must be a U.S. citizen

18 years of age or older

High School graduate or equivalent

Pass a drug test

Pass a criminal background check

Pass state mandated testing

Attend a 4-week academy in Richmond, KY

Must be able to work 12-huor shifts, days or nights, holidays and weekends

According to MPD, the starting pay for the position is $16.76 per hour with step increases when milestones are met (up to $20.71 per hour).

The deadline for the employment application is Sunday, September 18 at 4 p.m. for in-person drop off and midnight for emailed applications.

The employment application can be dropped off to the Madisonville Police Department, or emailed to cking@madisonvillepd.com.

For those who are interested, officials say to contact them at (270) 824-2121.

