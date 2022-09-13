Birthday Club
A little warmer each day

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday began with a morning low of 56 degrees and warmed to near 80 by the afternoon.  Each of the next seven days will be just a bit warmer than the one before.  Highs on Wednesday will top around 83.  By Friday, highs will inch into the upper 80s to near 90.  Weekend highs will remain in the upper 80s to 90-degree range.   Low humidity will make the warmer temps less oppressive, and overnight lows will drop into the refreshing low to mid 60s.  Rain chances are scant through the weekend.

