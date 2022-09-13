Ken Starr, former Clinton investigator, dies at age 76

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Ken Starr, the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, has died. He was 76 years old.

Starr served as U.S. solicitor general from 1989 to 1993 and a U.S. circuit judge for the for the District of Columbia Circuit from 1983 to 1989. He was also the president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016.

He was most well known from his time leading the Whitewater investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton. What started as a probe of real estate investments expanded far beyond, leading to the revelations of the president’s sexual relationship with a 24-year-old White House intern.

Clinton was impeached by the House in 1998 on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice, based on statements he had made about the relationship.

Starr again became involved in impeachment proceedings in 2020, serving as counsel to President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.