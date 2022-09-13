Birthday Club
Investigation continues on Weinbach Avenue

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On August 10, a house explosion rocked Weinbach Avenue, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes.

Today, it’s been over a month, and the investigation into the explosion is still ongoing.

We took a drone out Tuesday to check out the blast site, and it looks relatively similar to the site on August 10.

Neighbors like Diane Barth are still picking up the pieces.

“It was just horrible, a horrible feeling you can’t explain what goes through your mind,” says Barth, “what goes through your heart when you see all this happening. It’s like, this really isn’t happening is it?”

Barth is one of the lucky ones.

Her home has one of the coveted “green signs” on the front door, meaning it was cleared for her to live in.

Many of her neighbors weren’t so lucky.

She remembers what she thought when she saw it on her door.

“Thank the Lord. I wish that everybody could’ve gotten that,” says Barth, “I wish that it hadn’t have happened.”

Still, she remembers that feeling of hopelessness after the initial explosion.

“I went to my daughter’s the first night, and then when I came home I didn’t think I was going to be able to stay here. She didn’t want me to stay here, and I cried. I said, ‘I don’t want to leave my home.’ So, I feel for those people that can’t live in their homes right now. I know the feeling, it’s sad,” says Barth.

Barth has owned her home on Weinbach for 24 years.

Before that, it was her mother’s, and she grew up in it.

She knows her neighbors well, and she says it’s a nice area. For her and the other residents, they’re just looking for answers.

