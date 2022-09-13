Birthday Club
Green River District reports 555 new COVID cases over last week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 555 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 131 fewer cases than the week prior.

There were 276 in Daviess County, 102 in Henderson County, 51 in Ohio County, 44 in Union County, 31 in McLean County, 26 in Hancock County and 25 in Webster County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death. They say that was a Daviess County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between September 5 and September 11.

