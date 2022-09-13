GRADD getting $17M to rehabilitate Green River’s Rockport railroad bridge

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be providing over $17 million to the Green River Area Development District.

Officials say that money will go to rehabilitating the Rockport railroad bridge that spans the Green River between Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.

DOT awarded this grant as part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program, which awards competitive grants for freight and highway projects.

Senator McConnell helped secure $3.2 billion for the INFRA program in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed Congress last year with the senator’s support, and which President Biden signed into law last November.

Officials say the current Rockport Bridge is 100 years old and serves as the Paducah & Louisville Railway’s main rail line in Ohio County, servicing more than 110,000 freight carloads annually.

We’re told it forms a critical link in the supply chains that deliver military equipment to Fort Knox, coal to Louisville Gas & Electric and raw materials to manufacturers all along the railroad’s 260-mile span.

The Green River Area Development District plans to use the grant to rehabilitate the Rockport Railroad Bridge by replacing its deck, improving the approaches to the bridge, and upgrading the electrical and mechanical components that allow the bridge to rise and accommodate river traffic.

