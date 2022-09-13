Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu

DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DNR officials are on alert for a potential comeback of the avian flu as the waterfowl hunting season continues.

Officials say some states have seen a recent jump in wild bird deaths due to the disease.

DNR spokespeople say symptoms vary and some birds do not show any.

Officials say waterfowl will often act unusually, such as swimming in circles, tremors, a twisted neck and/or have a general lack of coordination.

They also may have nasal discharge or a cough.

As a reminder, hunters are told not to harvest sick birds.

You should also wash your hands and equipment after handling any carcasses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
Steven Kinslow
Woman shot in Evansville, suspect in custody
Arcinial Watt
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
EPD investigating two home break-ins
Left: Jose Garcia. Right: Sindy Hernandez-Santos.
Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested

Latest News

Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs
Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/13
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs
Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs
DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu
DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu