Coffee and Cream hosts grand opening in Henderson

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop in Henderson hosted its grand opening on Monday.

Coffee and Cream serves a variety of coffee and hard-scoop ice cream menu items.

Owner, Sarah Hopper says the morning was a little slow, but that quickly changes as community members stopped by to show their support.

She says the muffins were a huge hit Monday morning.

Hopper and her husband also own a restaurant in the area, so they say they knew to expect a lot of support from the community, but they were still unsure.

”I was nervous beginning this because you know you never know how something new is gonna go,” Hopper said. “However, who doesn’t love coffee and hard scoop ice cream. So, we thought that it would definitely be a hit and this morning it has been.”

She also said there is a possibility for menu items to change in the future depending on what becomes popular.

