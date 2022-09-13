Birthday Club
Classes start next month at new Daviess Co. Middle School

Work on new Daviess County Middle School (From August)
By Jill Lyman and Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders with Daviess County Public Schools have announced classes will start at the new school building on October 13.

They had previously planned to start the school year there, but there were some construction delays.

In August they said they hoped to move over by fall break.

[PREVIOUS: Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction]

The new building is located near Gateway Commons. Construction started in 2020.

In May, “Goodbye Tours” were held for the community at the building on E. 4th Street.

