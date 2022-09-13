Classes start next month at new Daviess Co. Middle School

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders with Daviess County Public Schools have announced classes will start at the new school building on October 13.

They had previously planned to start the school year there, but there were some construction delays.

In August they said they hoped to move over by fall break.

The new building is located near Gateway Commons. Construction started in 2020.

In May, “Goodbye Tours” were held for the community at the building on E. 4th Street.

