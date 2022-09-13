Birthday Club
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled a lawsuit stemming from a crash in 2017 that killed a man and his two children.

On Monday night, Evansville City Council approved $1.75 million to settle the suit filed by Janae Carter, the only survivor in her car.

Her children, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter, as well as their father, 26-year-old Terrance Barker, were all killed.

The lawsuit alleged that the city was negligent when EPD officers chased a man who then crashed into the car carrying Janae Carter and her family.

Officials say the settlement will be paid through the city’s insurance carrier.

