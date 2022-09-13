Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Castle football tied for second in the SIAC through week 4

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle high school football is now 3-1 through four weeks of play as they prepare to take on Vincennes Lincoln who also enter week five with a 3-1 record.

Both teams are behind Reitz (4-0), which is the only undefeated team left standing in the SIAC.

With wins over North, Bosse, and Harrison, the Knights have only allowed an average of 11.5 points per game. They’re ranked second in IHSAA Class 5A in defensive average.

After the Knights win over Harrison (21-8), Castle head coach Doug Hurt said he is impressed with what he has seen from the offense.

“Defense has been the hallmark of our team for the last three or four years and I think everybody expects that, but being able to find a little bit of a running game, we made some big plays in the passing game which was good,” Hurt said. “We need to be able to sustain drives and we can’t rely on just one and two play hole shots, we’ve got to be able to sustain drives and execute. I think that’s coming along on the offensive side, so I think that’s good.”

Senior free safety Ayden Salpietra said he is proud to be part of this Knights team.

“Hardest working group of guys I’ve ever met. They come in here prepared every day to take another challenge. Our coaches push us every day and I think they come in here with a lot of enthusiasm,” Salpietra said.

Castle hosts Vincennes Lincoln for their week five matchup on Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
Steven Kinslow
Woman shot in Evansville, suspect in custody
Arcinial Watt
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
EPD investigating two home break-ins
Left: Jose Garcia. Right: Sindy Hernandez-Santos.
Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested

Latest News

Castle football tied for second in the SIAC through week 4
Castle football tied for second in the SIAC through week 4
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4
H.S. Girls Golf Highlights: SIAC/City Championship Meet
H.S. Girls Golf Highlights: SIAC/City Championship Meet