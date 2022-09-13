Castle football tied for second in the SIAC through week 4

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle high school football is now 3-1 through four weeks of play as they prepare to take on Vincennes Lincoln who also enter week five with a 3-1 record.

Both teams are behind Reitz (4-0), which is the only undefeated team left standing in the SIAC.

With wins over North, Bosse, and Harrison, the Knights have only allowed an average of 11.5 points per game. They’re ranked second in IHSAA Class 5A in defensive average.

After the Knights win over Harrison (21-8), Castle head coach Doug Hurt said he is impressed with what he has seen from the offense.

“Defense has been the hallmark of our team for the last three or four years and I think everybody expects that, but being able to find a little bit of a running game, we made some big plays in the passing game which was good,” Hurt said. “We need to be able to sustain drives and we can’t rely on just one and two play hole shots, we’ve got to be able to sustain drives and execute. I think that’s coming along on the offensive side, so I think that’s good.”

Senior free safety Ayden Salpietra said he is proud to be part of this Knights team.

“Hardest working group of guys I’ve ever met. They come in here prepared every day to take another challenge. Our coaches push us every day and I think they come in here with a lot of enthusiasm,” Salpietra said.

Castle hosts Vincennes Lincoln for their week five matchup on Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time.

