Cancer survivor with one lung runs 5K to raise money for school

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Brian Greer says when his daughter started kindergarten, she set out to raise the most money for her school so she could be crowned the school’s princess.

Greer decided to help her raise money by signing up to run a 5K.

Several local businesses and friends sponsored him and he raised over $700 to help his daughter’s chances of winning the crown.

“I thought what better way to raise money for the school than the guy with one lung go do a 5K,” said Greer. “I got on Facebook and asked for donations for people to sponsor me in the 5K and the rest of it’s history now I guess. I went on Saturday. I didn’t go there to compete. I just went to complete.”

Greer completed the 5K while battling a rare gene that produces cancerous tumors and one of those six pound tumors crushed his left lung, causing it to stop working and have to be removed.

Because of his condition, he says he walked most of the 5K, but his motivation behind the miles was his daughter, Finley.

“I ran when I could. For the most part, when I would run I would catch myself out of breath pretty quickly,” said Greer. “So I had to just remind myself why I was doing it. Just slow down and catch my breath and walk until I felt like I could run some more.”

Greer says running a 5K was a goal he hoped to accomplish after having his lung removed.

He says he’s thankful for the people who helped him get back to good health and make that possible.

“There’s a whole lot of people along the way that deserve credit. I don’t think I’m the one that deserves it. It’s everybody else that kind of got me to standing here today,” said Greer.

Greer says his battle with cancer is in the past.

What matters to him now is that he was able to run a 5K to help his little princess.

