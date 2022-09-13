Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor will close the bridge near the three-mile marker of Kentucky 56 over Knob Lick Creek in Daviess County.

That’s set to happen on Wednesday.

Crews say the closure will allow the contractor to repair and pour a new bridge deck.

It will also undergo bridge deck restoration and waterproofing.

The closures will be in place through mid-October.

