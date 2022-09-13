Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor will close the bridge near the three-mile marker of Kentucky 56 over Knob Lick Creek in Daviess County.
That’s set to happen on Wednesday.
Crews say the closure will allow the contractor to repair and pour a new bridge deck.
It will also undergo bridge deck restoration and waterproofing.
The closures will be in place through mid-October.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.