Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor will close the bridge near the three-mile marker of Kentucky 56 over Knob Lick Creek in Daviess County.

That’s set to happen on Wednesday.

Crews say the closure will allow the contractor to repair and pour a new bridge deck.

It will also undergo bridge deck restoration and waterproofing.

The closures will be in place through mid-October.

