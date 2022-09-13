Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth

Chelsea Poiles.
Chelsea Poiles.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect.

Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August.

They say they conducted a control buy from Poiles where she sold a source more than 28 grams of methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, she sold a source another 28 grams of meth in early September.

On Monday, authorities say they got word that Poiles would be getting a large quantity of meth that day.

Officials say they followed her throughout Evansville that day and pulled her over on Highway 41 for speeding.

They say they found approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine inside her car.

Poiles was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
Steven Kinslow
Woman shot in Evansville, suspect in custody
Arcinial Watt
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
EPD investigating two home break-ins
Left: Jose Garcia. Right: Sindy Hernandez-Santos.
Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested

Latest News

Skyline Drive closing for paving
DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu
DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu
Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs
Bridge to close on KY 56 in Daviess Co. for repairs
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/13
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines