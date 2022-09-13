Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect.

Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August.

They say they conducted a control buy from Poiles where she sold a source more than 28 grams of methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, she sold a source another 28 grams of meth in early September.

On Monday, authorities say they got word that Poiles would be getting a large quantity of meth that day.

Officials say they followed her throughout Evansville that day and pulled her over on Highway 41 for speeding.

They say they found approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine inside her car.

Poiles was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.