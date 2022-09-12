Youth Resources hosting 9th annual Scooter Scramble

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youth Resources is hosting its 9th annual Scooter Scramble at Oak Meadow Country Club.

The event is presented by Braun’s Nursing Home, and is in memory of former 14 News production employee Robert “Scooter” Tiemann.

Tiemann died in a car accident back in 2013, but was an advocate for youth and a long-time volunteer with Youth Resources before his passing.

Officials say all of the proceeds from the event will benefit Youth Resources and the Robert “Scooter” Tiemann Scholarship Fund.

Scooter was known for his dedication to helping youth in the community.

Officials say without the event some students wouldn’t be able to attend the teen conference.

“We get to have more students at teen power, who wouldn’t have been able to be there because of the cost barrier,” YR executive director, Laura Fergunson said. “However, because of Scooter and his legacy, his family, friends and the hundreds of golfers who are here today, we’ve scholarship 224 students to teen power in the nine years since we lost scooter. That is a legacy that just continues to build.”

For those who are interested in learning more information or donating, visit the Youth Resources website.

