Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Youth Resources hosting 9th annual Scooter Scramble

Youth Resources hosting 9th annual Scooter Scramble
Youth Resources hosting 9th annual Scooter Scramble(14 News)
By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youth Resources is hosting its 9th annual Scooter Scramble at Oak Meadow Country Club.

The event is presented by Braun’s Nursing Home, and is in memory of former 14 News production employee Robert “Scooter” Tiemann.

Tiemann died in a car accident back in 2013, but was an advocate for youth and a long-time volunteer with Youth Resources before his passing.

Officials say all of the proceeds from the event will benefit Youth Resources and the Robert “Scooter” Tiemann Scholarship Fund.

Scooter was known for his dedication to helping youth in the community.

Officials say without the event some students wouldn’t be able to attend the teen conference.

“We get to have more students at teen power, who wouldn’t have been able to be there because of the cost barrier,” YR executive director, Laura Fergunson said. “However, because of Scooter and his legacy, his family, friends and the hundreds of golfers who are here today, we’ve scholarship 224 students to teen power in the nine years since we lost scooter. That is a legacy that just continues to build.”

For those who are interested in learning more information or donating, visit the Youth Resources website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD investigating two home break-ins
Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Arcinial Watt
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler

Latest News

Dogs in downtown Evansville
Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville
Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme
Providence Police get new K-9
Providence Police get new K-9