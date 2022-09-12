Birthday Club
UE named #5 Best Regional University in the Midwest by U.S. News & World

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville was named the number five Best Regional University in the Midwest in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings.

The annually published report recognizes public and private higher education institutions across the nation.

Officials say the report focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures, including graduation rates, retention rates and social mobility.

Click here to find the Best Regional Universities in the Midwest.

