UE named #5 Best Regional University in the Midwest by U.S. News & World

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville was named the number five Best Regional University in the Midwest in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings.

The annually published report recognizes public and private higher education institutions across the nation.

Officials say the report focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures, including graduation rates, retention rates and social mobility.

Click here to find the Best Regional Universities in the Midwest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.