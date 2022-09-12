Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 3.
Cole Dixon, QB, Hancock County: Dixon went 7-for-11 for 172 yards passing under center and had five total touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing) to keep the Hornets undefeated. He also rushed three times for 19 yards in the shutout victory over Edmonson County.
Vince Carrico, RB/WR, Owensboro Catholic: Carrico made four catches for 42 yards, six rushes for 28 yards, and scored two touchdowns in the Aces 21-17 victory over rival Owensboro. One of those touchdowns was a game winner to snap the Red Devils’ win streak. The offensive powerhouse is also tied for team lead in tackles with 10 so far this season.
Xavier Thomas, WR, Reitz: Thomas has been a constant force for the Panthers this season. In the week four game against North, he caught 8 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, plus he had two tackles, in Reitz’ 38-15 win over the Huskies. The Panthers remain the only undefeated team in the SIAC.
Kanye Pollard, RB, Union County: Pollard had a standout game against Murray. He rushed four times for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Braves’ 54-30 win. He showed grit on both sides of the ball with six tackles on the night.
