Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 3.

Cole Dixon, QB, Hancock County: Dixon went 7-for-11 for 172 yards passing under center and had five total touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing) to keep the Hornets undefeated. He also rushed three times for 19 yards in the shutout victory over Edmonson County.

Vince Carrico, RB/WR, Owensboro Catholic: Carrico made four catches for 42 yards, six rushes for 28 yards, and scored two touchdowns in the Aces 21-17 victory over rival Owensboro. One of those touchdowns was a game winner to snap the Red Devils’ win streak. The offensive powerhouse is also tied for team lead in tackles with 10 so far this season.

Xavier Thomas, WR, Reitz: Thomas has been a constant force for the Panthers this season. In the week four game against North, he caught 8 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, plus he had two tackles, in Reitz’ 38-15 win over the Huskies. The Panthers remain the only undefeated team in the SIAC.

Kanye Pollard, RB, Union County: Pollard had a standout game against Murray. He rushed four times for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Braves’ 54-30 win. He showed grit on both sides of the ball with six tackles on the night.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday on any 14 News stream of the new Touchdown Live “In The Huddle” preview show starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The winner will also be announced on 14 Sports at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Viewers can watch Touchdown Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App...
Viewers can watch Touchdown Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App and any 14 News streaming device at 10:35 p.m.(WFIE)

