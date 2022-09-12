Teen sentenced in Evansville murder case
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 18-year-old accused of murder in a 2021 shooting was sentenced Monday.
Officials say Samajui Barnes was sentenced to 65 years in prison.
He was found guilty after a trial last month.
Authorities say Barns shot 37-year-old Johnathan Stitts to death in October 2021.
Stitts was was found with several gunshot wounds near Haynie’s Corner.
Barnes was 17 years old at the time of the murder, but he was tried as an adult.
