Taste of Fall this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Even though Fall begins in a little over a month, we will get an early dose of autumn for the first half of the week. Clear skies Monday night will allow lows to dip into the lower 50s again on Tuesday morning. Ample sunshine through the afternoon will boost temps into the pleasant upper 70s with low humidity. Wednesday will bring a repeat performance with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s. Slightly warmer and more humid air will edge into the region for the end of the work week. Highs will rise into the middle 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Slight chance for rain late Saturday through early next week.

