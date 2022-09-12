Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Second half goals send IUPUI past UE Women’s soccer

j
j(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The IUPUI women’s soccer team used two goals just minutes apart in the second-half to remain unbeaten on Sunday, as the Jaguars knocked off the visiting University of Evansville Purple Aces, 2-0, at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

After the two sides played to a scoreless first-half, IUPUI freshman midfielder Emma Frey put the Jaguars in the lead, 1-0, in the 52nd minute with her second goal of the year off an assist Makenna Collins. Just two minutes and 25 seconds later, IUPUI senior Maya Lacognato would net her team-leading fourth goal of the season to give the Jaguars a 2-0 cushion.

Evansville fifth-year forward Emily Ormson and sophomore Hailey Autenrieb tried to get UE back into the contest in the 68th and 69th minutes with shots on goal, but IUPUI goalkeeper Ashton Kudlo denied both shots. UE put four of its seven shots on goal in the match, but Kudlo recorded four saves, as IUPUI posted its fifth-consecutive shutout to move to 4-0-3. UE sophomore goalkeeper Sophie Lindner recorded a season-high six saves for the Purple Aces.

Sunday’s match concluded the non-conference portion of the schedule for UE, as the Purple Aces closed the non-conference slate with a 1-3-2 record. Evansville will open Missouri Valley Conference play next Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. when the Purple Aces travel to Springfield, Missouri to take on the Missouri State Bears (3-4-1). Sunday’s UE-Missouri State match can be seen live on ESPN3.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
Elijah Lovell
Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash

Latest News

Early goal and bad weather, sink USI Women’s Soccer in Ft. Wayne
Las Vegas Aces guard Aisha Sheppard (4) slaps hands with guard Jackie Young, center, during the...
Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces take 1-0 series lead in WNBA Finals
Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first career touchdown at Purdue
Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee scores first career touchdown at Purdue
KWC hosted their season open against Concordia.
Fourth quarter comeback falls just short as KWC football falls to Lake Erie