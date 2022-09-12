Second half goals send IUPUI past UE Women’s soccer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The IUPUI women’s soccer team used two goals just minutes apart in the second-half to remain unbeaten on Sunday, as the Jaguars knocked off the visiting University of Evansville Purple Aces, 2-0, at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

After the two sides played to a scoreless first-half, IUPUI freshman midfielder Emma Frey put the Jaguars in the lead, 1-0, in the 52nd minute with her second goal of the year off an assist Makenna Collins. Just two minutes and 25 seconds later, IUPUI senior Maya Lacognato would net her team-leading fourth goal of the season to give the Jaguars a 2-0 cushion.

Evansville fifth-year forward Emily Ormson and sophomore Hailey Autenrieb tried to get UE back into the contest in the 68th and 69th minutes with shots on goal, but IUPUI goalkeeper Ashton Kudlo denied both shots. UE put four of its seven shots on goal in the match, but Kudlo recorded four saves, as IUPUI posted its fifth-consecutive shutout to move to 4-0-3. UE sophomore goalkeeper Sophie Lindner recorded a season-high six saves for the Purple Aces.

Sunday’s match concluded the non-conference portion of the schedule for UE, as the Purple Aces closed the non-conference slate with a 1-3-2 record. Evansville will open Missouri Valley Conference play next Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. when the Purple Aces travel to Springfield, Missouri to take on the Missouri State Bears (3-4-1). Sunday’s UE-Missouri State match can be seen live on ESPN3.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.