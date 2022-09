EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Vanderburgh County say a car rolled over Monday.

It happened on Oak Hill Road at Aspen Drive just before 1 p.m.

Deputies say an elderly driver ran off the road. Her car rolled and landed several feet down in a ditch.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Crews were still on scene at last check at 1:30 p.m.

Oak Hill Rd. is closed at Aspen Dr. for a single vehicle roll over crash with injuries, please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/wDMENdaX9L — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 12, 2022

