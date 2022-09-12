Providence Police Department gets new K-9

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County School Officials say the Providence Police Department now has a K-9 that will help with not only the schools, but the county.

They say because of the rise in opioid and other drug related arrests, there was state authorization to fund a K-9 unit.

Sgt. Carl Scheer is the handler for the K-9, named Kora.

Officials say it’s thanks to a partnership between Webster County ASAP and the Providence Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.