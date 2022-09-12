Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Providence Police Department gets new K-9

Pictured with Kora is Sgt. Carl Scheer, Chief Todd Jones, Melea Ramin, and Donna Bumpus.
Pictured with Kora is Sgt. Carl Scheer, Chief Todd Jones, Melea Ramin, and Donna Bumpus.(Webster Co. Schools)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County School Officials say the Providence Police Department now has a K-9 that will help with not only the schools, but the county.

They say because of the rise in opioid and other drug related arrests, there was state authorization to fund a K-9 unit.

Sgt. Carl Scheer is the handler for the K-9, named Kora.

Officials say it’s thanks to a partnership between Webster County ASAP and the Providence Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD investigating two home break-ins
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game
Gibson Southern football player helps injured opponent during game

Latest News

Samajui Barnes
Teen sentenced in Evansville murder case
Amy Hudnall
Henderson woman charged with rape, other charges
UE, Oakland City University land on U.S. News & World ranking reports
Arcinial Watt
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler