Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested

Left: Jose Garcia. Right: Sindy Hernandez-Santos.
Left: Jose Garcia. Right: Sindy Hernandez-Santos.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing dealing charges after officers say they found a large amount of synthetic marijuana and thousands of dollars while searching their car.

Evansville officers pulled into a parking lot in the 5000 block of Waterworks Road Sunday afternoon.

There, they say a car was parked in the back corner with two people inside.

Officers approached the car and say they could smell marijuana when the passenger rolled down the window.

She was identified as 25-year-old Sindy Hernandez-Santos. Officials say the driver was 33-year-old Jose Garcia.

Both exited the car and officers say they were given permission to search the vehicle.

Inside the car, authorities say they found some alcoholic drinks in the front passenger seat.

According to police, they found nearly $7,000 in the center console.

In the back of the car, they say there was a Walmart bag with two other large bags inside it.

Officials say inside those bags were marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

The affidavit states there were about 930 grams of synthetic weed and 10 grams of marijuana.

Both Hernandez-Santos and Garcia were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

