Monday Sunrise Headlines 9/12
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - It’s now been 21 years since America was attacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001. An Evansville tradition that started the following year is still going strong today.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made the six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle to Scotland’s capital. Thousands of people lined the roads in tribute.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to look out for an attempted kidnapping suspect. We’re told it happened Friday in Evansville but authorities believe the suspect has ties to Dubois County.

Today’s the day you can get coffee and ice cream in Henderson. Coffee and Cream opens on Second Street.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

EPD investigating two home break-ins
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident

Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest named #1 water park ride
LST 325 leaving Sunday for its annual cruise.
LST 325 out on annual cruise
cMoe closed this week for annual deep clean.
cMoe closed this week for annual deep clean