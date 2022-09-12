KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies.
According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month.
Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Wanton endangerment - first degree
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Fleeing/evading police, first degree (motor vehicle)
- Fleeing/evading Police, first degree (on foot)
- Criminal mischief third degree
- Driving on a suspended driver’s license
- Reckless driving
- Disregarding stop sign
- License plate not illuminated
