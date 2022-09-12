KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies.

According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month.

Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:

Wanton endangerment - first degree

Leaving the scene of an accident

Fleeing/evading police, first degree (motor vehicle)

Fleeing/evading Police, first degree (on foot)

Criminal mischief third degree

Driving on a suspended driver’s license

Reckless driving

Disregarding stop sign

License plate not illuminated

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.