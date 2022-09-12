Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan.

Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body.

”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I mean, she will always be baby Ivie,” said Kara.

After receiving a liver and partial intestine transplant at just 18 months old donated by her mother, Ivie has spent countless hours in hospitals over the years.

Now, another setback.

At 18 years old and just a few weeks after starting her senior year at Bosse High School, Ivie is back in the hospital.

Kara says they were out for dinner celebrating the 17th anniversary of one of Ivie’s transplants, when she started feeling sick and tired.

She says she took Ivie straight to the emergency room. She was flown to a Chicago and is currently on a ventilator.

She has swelling in her brain from high ammonia levels.

Kara says the doctors told her normal blood ammonia levels are less than 50, and Ivie’s was nearly 300.

“You got to stay strong, I mean, you got to believe, because we don’t know. We don’t have the answers,” said Kara. “You know, I just pray. The doctors, I mean, she’s definitely where she needs to be. She’s in the best care. I have complete faith that she’ll pull through this again.”

It’s been a difficult 18 year long journey for Ivie and her family, but Kara says what helps them the most is the community’s support.

“I mean we’re overwhelmed with it,” said Kara. “It’s kind of funny because when I post on Facebook, you know, I have people that follow us, but like when she’s sick my facebook blew up with people that I haven’t heard from in a really long time. So it’s helping me.”

Kara says throughout Ivie’s journey, they rely heavily on her medical account, a donation page that was set up to raise money for the family’s transportation, gas, food, and lodging while they travel with Ivie from each hospital.

